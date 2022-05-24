Memorial Day flags need helping hands
Ceremony set for 11 a.m. Monday at Craig Cemetery
This year on Memorial Day, the Daughters of the American Revolution will be setting out 800 flags, one for every veteran buried at Craig Cemetery.
The flags will work in conjunction with a ceremony to honor those who lost their lives while serving their country.
Organizers are asking for volunteers to help set up flags at 5 p.m. Sunday and on Monday to help pick up the flags and put them away. There is no need to sign up; volunteers can just show up at the cemetery to lend a hand.
Community members are also invited to attend the veterans memorial service at 11 a.m. Monday at Craig Cemetery.
During the memorial service, representatives from the American Legion and VFW will read aloud the names of more than 800 veterans who are buried at the Craig cemetery in recognition of their service.
Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony honoring all military veterans buried not only in the Craig cemetery but throughout Moffat County. After the names have been read, there will be a 21-gun salute.
The Daughters of the Revolution is a local group that stands for patriotism, education and historic preservation. For additional information, contact LuAnn Kline at 970-824-4139 or kluann@juno.com.
