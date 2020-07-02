Melody Villard ‘humbled’ by District 2 County Commissioner win, excited to hit the ground running

Melody Villard

Leading up to the closing of polls Tuesday night for the 2020 Primary Election in Moffat County, District 2 County Commissioner candidate Melody Villard said she felt pretty good about her chances to defeat Chuck Grobe in the race to replace Ray Beck.

As results became available around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night, Villard’s good feelings held true as the life-long resident claimed the District 2 race, receiving 1,761 votes (57.4 percent) to defeat Grobe, who received 1,307 votes (42.6 percent).

“It’s fun, exciting, and humbling to see that many people in the county putting their faith in you to step up and be a leader,” Villard said Wednesday morning. “I’m super thankful people saw I was a good candidate for this and I’m excited to get going.”

While Villard has no political experience, she’s been active in the community for many years pushing forward a number of events and committees. That activism is something she will lean only early as she gets up to speed as a County Commissioner.

“I’ve been pretty active within the community, so I’m going to go in and get familiar with the departments within the county now,” Villard said. “I’ll follow that process now through January so that I can hit the ground running.”

Once she takes office in January, Villard says she looking to bring optimism to the seat, which is something the community will need an abundance of considering all the changes that lie ahead.

“A lot of stuff we have to wade through from state and federal in regards to COVID and energy changes needs optimism and positivity, since that’s something that’s changing day to day,” Villard said. “I’m just looking forward to bringing that optimism and looking forward to getting things done.”

For Grobe, the loss ends a bid to reclaim a seat on the Board of County Commissioners, a seat he held from 2013-2017. On Tuesday night following the release of voting results, Grobe – from his official campaign page on Facebook, congratulated Villard on the win.

“Congratulations, Melody Villard, on winning the primary tonight. I wish you the best of luck.”

