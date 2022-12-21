Meghan Lukens: Our future. Our Colorado. Let’s get to work.

Colorado House District 26 Rep. Meghan Lukens

Evan Semón Photography/Courtesy photo

With the broad support of voters in Moffat, Rio Blanco, Eagle and Routt counties, it is an honor and a privilege to be the next Colorado State Representative of House District 26.

During my campaign, I focused on the concerns of my neighbors, my community and the hardworking people of Colorado. My campaign promises of addressing the economy, the environment and education gained broad support from all sides of the aisle.

From conversations throughout my campaign and my personal experience growing up in, living in and working in House District 26, I understand the urgency of addressing these issues that impact our communities on a daily basis. We need a flourishing economy with accessible housing and employment opportunities. We need to protect our forests, water and landscapes for future generations to enjoy. Our rural schools need additional funding so that our students have access to quality education and outstanding teachers.

To me, working on bills that improve the economy, environmental protections and education are more than promises. I am honored to have been appointed to the Education Committee and Agriculture, Water, & Natural Resources Committee, which will allow me to directly affect solutions to issues impacting our day-to-day lives. As a rural representative with a teaching background, these committees are the perfect fit for me to get real results for all of Colorado, and especially the Western Slope.

As a government teacher, I understand the importance and value of participating in government and our democratic systems, so thank you for voting in this election. I hope that you continue to participate in the political process by reaching out to me to help shape my perspective and course of action as your state representative. We live in a representative democracy, and it is an absolute honor to represent you.

Since Election Day, I have been busy wrapping up my teaching position at Steamboat Springs High School while attending new legislator orientation and meeting with many constituents and stakeholders regarding bill ideas. Although I have not yet been officially sworn in, I feel I have already been representing House District 26 in varying meetings regarding topics that are important to our local communities regarding education, wolves, climate threats, transportation, rural broadband, agriculture and so much more. I have also been promoting our Western Slope values of hard work, integrity and positivity at every opportunity with Republicans and Democrats alike. Through collaboration, communication, and partnership, I intend to get real results for the people of House District 26.

Each county in my district has a unique identity, and Moffat County stands out as an area with hard workers and a rich history, both of which are something to be proud of. I want to work with Moffat County schools to address school infrastructure concerns, tourism industry stakeholders to increase the number of visitors, and farmers and ranchers to protect their livelihoods from environmental threats. Moffat County, let’s work together to find real solutions to real problems.

On Jan. 9, I will be sworn in as the state representative for House District 26. As I begin to navigate my role as a legislator, I want to hear from you. Your opinions, insights and experiences will play a large role in the way that I represent our communities. Please reach out to me at RepMeghanLukens@gmail.com , or join me at an upcoming town hall meeting online or in-person. Happy holidays, and cheers to 2023.

Meghan Lukens is the representative-elect for Colorado House District 26, which includes Moffat, Routt, Rio Blanco and Eagle counties.