Meeting about bringing new performing arts center to Craig coming Wednesday

A group in Craig is working to bring a new performing arts center to town and is inviting interested community members to a public meeting to discuss the plan.

The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, inside Centennial Mall on the east end of the mall.

Volunteers, builders, patrons, contributors and anyone interested in helping bring the organization together are invited, as well as anyone who wants to learn about the plans.

The new organization is seeking its nonprofit status and will focus on creating a community theater, providing vocal performance instruction in the model of youth show choir for children ages eight to 18, and will also serve as an indoor themed playground to promote active, make-believe play, according to a flyer distributed announcing the meeting.

Questions or interest can be directed to Jeana Womble, who is heading up the initiative, at gladiam@live.com or via call or text to 970-629-9244.