Meet with CASA Oct. 28 in Craig

Northwest Rocky Mountain CASA — Court-Appointed Special Advocates — will host an informational meeting with hors d’oeuvres on at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28 at Vallarta’s Mexican Restaurant, 2705 W. Victory Way.

“Help us advocate for the children who have been abused or neglected. CASAs are a child’s voice in court proceedings,” said a release from the organization. “Ensure a child’s right to thrive in a safe home and a better life. This is one cause where the actions of a single person mean everything. Be a volunteer, trained and empowered to ensure that every child can thrive in the safe embrace of a loving home.”

For more information, contact Jill Hunstad at jhunstad@kidscasa.org or call 970-819-0306.