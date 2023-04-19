Meet the middle school Civics Bee finalists from Moffat and Routt counties

Hosted by the Craig Chamber of Commerce, the National Civics Bee for middle school students from across the Yampa Valley will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center at 441 Emerson St. in Craig.

The Civics Bee is an initiative geared to get more young people engaged in civics and contributing to their communities.

Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades from Moffat and Routt counties were encouraged to participate, but to compete, the students had to submit a 500-word essay identifying an issue in the community and proposing a solution to solve it.

The chamber will host the live quiz event for the finalists, and winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for first place, $250 for second place and $125 for third place. The top three finalists from the competition will have a chance to compete at nationals.

Refreshments will be provided at Friday’s event. People need to RSVP to Lauren Hilley by calling 970-824-5689 by Thursday, April 20.

Gracie Fontenot

Courtesy photo

Gracie Fontenot

School: Homeschool

Grade: Sixth

Age: 12

Parents: Kurt and Amy Fontenot

Favorite subject in school: Literature

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Civic engagement means helping with things that need to be done in my community. It is important because if we all do our part, the community around us would be better for everyone.

Mercy Fontenot

Courtesy photo

Mercy Fontenot

School: Homeschool

Grade: Eighth

Age: 13

Parents: Kurt and Amy Fontenot

Favorite subject in school: Spanish

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? At my age, civic engagement means taking public responsibility to follow the laws and help keep our community in good shape and well being. Taking care to do my duties as a local citizen and as a citizen of our country. Civic responsibility means to be a patriot who takes pride in our flag and what it represents and loves our country and is willing to defend it.

Abigail Fraher

Courtesy photo

Abigail Fraher

School: Craig Middle School

Grade: Sixth

Age: 12

Parents: Mike and Laurie Fraher

Favorite subject in school: Math and band

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? To me, civic engagement means people helping each other out in their communities. It is important because helping others builds healthy communities.

Shaelynne Fross

Courtesy photo

Shaelynne Fross

School: Craig Middle School

Grade: Seventh

Age: 12

Parents: Joe and Amber Fross

Favorite subject in school: Band

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Civic engagement means to me that people are trying hard to accomplish something like the people trying to keep the plants open. It’s important because it can help the community like with petitioning for a community arcade.

Chance Hixson

Courtesy photo

Chance Hixson

School: Moffat County Christian Academy

Grade: Sixth

Age: 12

Parents: Greg and Brandy Hixson

Favorite subject in school: Math

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Civics means taking care of my community. It’s important because it creates rules to keep our community alive and well.

Rayne Housel

Courtesy photo

Rayne Housel

School: Hayden Valley Secondary School

Grade: Eighth

Age: 13

Parents: Preston & Marissa Housel

Favorite subject in school: Environmental Science

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Civic engagement to me is acting for the benefit of your community. Whether that includes community problem solving, volunteering, fundraising or representing your community by participating in group activities, you are showing civic engagement. The term civics derives from the Latin word civicus, meaning “relating to a citizen” the word origin also comes from the Latin word civis, which was the name for a citizen in ancient Rome. It is also the root word for “city.” I interpret civic engagement as a commitment to your community, the people of that community and social participation in the community. Civic engagement is important because without those values, the community doesn’t have a strong foundation, and community is the basis for human connection.

Jonas Pressgrove

Courtesy photo

Jonas Pressgrove

School: Moffat County Christian Academy

Grade: Sixth

Age: 12

Parents: David and Jennifer Pressgrove

Favorite subject in school: Math

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? It means to me engaging in your community and helping others with their ideas. It is important for making progress and proves anyone can help their community.

Ryun Pressgrove

Courtesy photo

Ryun Pressgrove

School: Craig Middle School

Grade: Seventh

Age: 13

Parents: David and Jennifer Pressgrove

Favorite subject in school: Math

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Helping the community, voting and trying to solve problems that you find important. Civic engagement is important because if no one was engaged it would be every person for themselves, there would be no one voted into office and there would be no progress on projects people think are important.

Adalynn Wall

Courtesy photo

Adalynn Wall

School: Craig Middle School

Grade: Seventh

Age: 12

Parents: Tracey and John Wall

Favorite subject in school: English Language Arts or math

What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? It is important so that the world is a better place.