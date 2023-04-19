Meet the middle school Civics Bee finalists from Moffat and Routt counties
For the Craig Press
Hosted by the Craig Chamber of Commerce, the National Civics Bee for middle school students from across the Yampa Valley will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, at the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center at 441 Emerson St. in Craig.
The Civics Bee is an initiative geared to get more young people engaged in civics and contributing to their communities.
Students in sixth, seventh and eighth grades from Moffat and Routt counties were encouraged to participate, but to compete, the students had to submit a 500-word essay identifying an issue in the community and proposing a solution to solve it.
The chamber will host the live quiz event for the finalists, and winners will receive various prizes, including $500 cash for first place, $250 for second place and $125 for third place. The top three finalists from the competition will have a chance to compete at nationals.
Refreshments will be provided at Friday’s event. People need to RSVP to Lauren Hilley by calling 970-824-5689 by Thursday, April 20.
Gracie Fontenot
School: Homeschool
Grade: Sixth
Age: 12
Parents: Kurt and Amy Fontenot
Favorite subject in school: Literature
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Civic engagement means helping with things that need to be done in my community. It is important because if we all do our part, the community around us would be better for everyone.
Mercy Fontenot
School: Homeschool
Grade: Eighth
Age: 13
Parents: Kurt and Amy Fontenot
Favorite subject in school: Spanish
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? At my age, civic engagement means taking public responsibility to follow the laws and help keep our community in good shape and well being. Taking care to do my duties as a local citizen and as a citizen of our country. Civic responsibility means to be a patriot who takes pride in our flag and what it represents and loves our country and is willing to defend it.
Abigail Fraher
School: Craig Middle School
Grade: Sixth
Age: 12
Parents: Mike and Laurie Fraher
Favorite subject in school: Math and band
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? To me, civic engagement means people helping each other out in their communities. It is important because helping others builds healthy communities.
Shaelynne Fross
School: Craig Middle School
Grade: Seventh
Age: 12
Parents: Joe and Amber Fross
Favorite subject in school: Band
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Civic engagement means to me that people are trying hard to accomplish something like the people trying to keep the plants open. It’s important because it can help the community like with petitioning for a community arcade.
Chance Hixson
School: Moffat County Christian Academy
Grade: Sixth
Age: 12
Parents: Greg and Brandy Hixson
Favorite subject in school: Math
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Civics means taking care of my community. It’s important because it creates rules to keep our community alive and well.
Rayne Housel
School: Hayden Valley Secondary School
Grade: Eighth
Age: 13
Parents: Preston & Marissa Housel
Favorite subject in school: Environmental Science
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Civic engagement to me is acting for the benefit of your community. Whether that includes community problem solving, volunteering, fundraising or representing your community by participating in group activities, you are showing civic engagement. The term civics derives from the Latin word civicus, meaning “relating to a citizen” the word origin also comes from the Latin word civis, which was the name for a citizen in ancient Rome. It is also the root word for “city.” I interpret civic engagement as a commitment to your community, the people of that community and social participation in the community. Civic engagement is important because without those values, the community doesn’t have a strong foundation, and community is the basis for human connection.
Jonas Pressgrove
School: Moffat County Christian Academy
Grade: Sixth
Age: 12
Parents: David and Jennifer Pressgrove
Favorite subject in school: Math
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? It means to me engaging in your community and helping others with their ideas. It is important for making progress and proves anyone can help their community.
Ryun Pressgrove
School: Craig Middle School
Grade: Seventh
Age: 13
Parents: David and Jennifer Pressgrove
Favorite subject in school: Math
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? Helping the community, voting and trying to solve problems that you find important. Civic engagement is important because if no one was engaged it would be every person for themselves, there would be no one voted into office and there would be no progress on projects people think are important.
Adalynn Wall
School: Craig Middle School
Grade: Seventh
Age: 12
Parents: Tracey and John Wall
Favorite subject in school: English Language Arts or math
What does civic engagement mean to you and why is it important? It is important so that the world is a better place.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.