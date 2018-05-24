Meet the candidates as Moffat County gears up for primary elections

CRAIG — It's election season in Colorado, and as the state gears up for a primary that will narrow the race for a number of state offices, including governor, Moffat County will host three contested races for positions within the county: county commissioner, county clerk and recorder and county coroner.

There's still time to register to vote and participate in the primary. Anyone who registers to vote by June 18 will be mailed a primary ballot. Check voter registration, voter status or choose party preference at govotecolorado.com.

Election forum

Ahead of the June 26 primary, the Craig Press will host an election forum at 6 p.m. Monday, June 4, in the Moffat County High School auditorium.

The Press has invited all candidates running for county office to participate in the forum, where they'll have an opportunity to introduce themselves to voters and answer questions. All but four candidates have confirmed they will attend.

The Craig Press is seeking questions for the candidates from readers.

Readers can submit their questions to the newspaper for possible inclusion in the forum by emailing Editor Jim Patterson at jpatterson@CraigDailyPress.com with the subject line "Election Forum question." Please specify which office — and which candidate — the question should be addressed to. Questions should be submitted by Monday, May 28.

"The results of these local elections have a significant impact on our daily lives as residents of Moffat County," said Craig Press Publisher Renee Campbell. "A lot of these people might be your friends or neighbors, but if you don't know them, this is going to be a great way to learn what they stand for. I hope that a lot of people turn out and that a lot of people submit questions for the candidates."

Primary participation

The primary election is June 26, and ballots will be mailed the week of June 4. After filling out one ballot, voters can cast their vote in three ways:

• Mail: Voters can place their completed ballot in the return ballot envelope, sign the envelope, attach the proper postage and send it through the U.S. Postal Service.

• Drop off: Voters can put their ballot in the return ballot envelope, sign the envelope and drop their vote into the 24-hour drop box located at the east entrance of the Moffat County Courthouse.

• In person: Bring a valid Colorado ID to vote in person between June 18 and 26 at the voter service and polling center in the Moffat County Courthouse.

All votes, including mail-in and drop-off ballots, must be cast by June 26.

Unaffiliated voters

For the first time, unaffiliated voters will be able to participate in Colorado primary elections. Until Tuesday, May 29, unaffiliated voters can choose which party's ballot they will receive by visiting govotecolorado.com. This is recommended, because it reduces the cost of sending the ballots for the county and its taxpayers.

If an unaffiliated voter does not choose to receive a Democratic or Republican ballot, he or she will receive both. To vote, fill out and return one ballot. If both ballots are submitted, neither will count, so it is critical that unaffiliated voters cast only one ballot.

“If a voter returns both the Republican and Democratic ballots and marks up races in each one, neither ballot will count. That’s the law,” Secretary of State Wayne Williams said in a news release.

County candidates

The list of candidates and the offices to which they aspire are as follows.

District 3 county commissioner

• Don Broom

• Tom Mathers

• Frank Moe

County clerk and recorder

• Tammy Raschke

• Tori Pingley

County treasurer

• Linda Peters

County coroner

• Jesse Arthurs

• Kirk McKey

• Alec Brown

County sheriff

• KC Hume

County assessor

• Chuck Cobb

County surveyor

• Peter Epp