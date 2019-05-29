Meet and eat with emergency personnel at free Saturday barbecue

Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services hosts its eighth annual community barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Loudy-Simpson Park.

File Photo

Organizers will be grilling up plenty of free food for families, and admission is free for all ages to attend and mingle with emergency first responders.

Among the features are games, face-painting, ambulances, fire trucks, and the Classic Air helicopter.

Emergency dispatchers will also be present to provide prizes for people wearing seat belts as part of the local campaign to remind community members to buckle up in their cars.