Meeker’s popular Mustang Makeover seeks applications for horse trainers

Organizers of the 3rd annual Meeker Mustang Makeover are seeking applications for horse trainers.

The makeover will give 20 horse trainers 120 days to break one-year-old and three-year-old horses in order to get them to go through an obstacle course. All of the trainers are kids from age 10 and up.

The 3rd Annual Mustang Makeover celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Wild Horse Act. The makeover will take place on Aug. 28 at the Meeker Fairgrounds.

Deadline for applications to participate is April 1.

The event will also include an event for people over 60 years old who have yearlings that are in halters. Both the younger kids and the older kids will have to make their horses perform a “creative freestyle performance that they devise.”

After the competition the horses will be sold with the trainers receiving 50% of the money, as well as prize money, scholarship funds and Bureau of Land Management incentive money.

According to a press release from the organizers of the event, the prize money will be $10,000 and $500 after two months and another $500 if the trainer chooses to adopt the horse at the end of the year. The extra potentially $1,000 is from the Bureau of Land Management’s Adoption Incentive Program.

Tickets for the event are $5, with kids 12 and under admitted free. For those that can not attend in person but still want to watch the event, Levelhead Audio and the Rio Blanco Herald will be live streaming from the fairgrounds.

Those interested in submitting an application can find it at MeekerMustangMakeover.org.

For more information, contact Robyn Blackwood Kelley via email at RobynBlackwood71@gmail.com.

moneill@craigdailypress.com