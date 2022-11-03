Softball players take multiple All-State honors

Reagan Hafey heads back to the dugout after scoring a run against Aspen on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Northwest Colorado softball players have been on some prominent lists at season’s end.

CHSAA recently released its Class 3A All-State list for softball, with athletes Reagan Hafey and Brea Garcia each taking honorable mention.

Both seniors — Hafey for Moffat County and Garcia for Meeker — were prominent parts of the Cowboy lineup this season, including a 3A playoff game that saw the squad take a 4-0 loss to Denver’s Thomas Jefferson.

On the mound, Garcia earned four strikeouts in the game, with Hafey adding another stolen base to her season’s total.

Meeker’s Brea Garcia is joined by family for Senior Night.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

The two were the primary pitchers this fall for Meeker — Garcia’s ERA was 5.12 with 56 strikeouts and Hafey’s was 5.20 with 36. Hafey also led the team in batting average at .534 with 31 hits and 20 RBIs.

Garcia and Hafey each made First Team All-Conference in the Class 3A Western Slope League, with Rangely players Ryann Mergelman and Miah Wren named honorable mention.

In addition to the CHSAA distinction, both Garcia and Hafey also were selections for the Senior All-State Game for Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports, which will take place on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Denver’s Lutz Field. Garcia will pitch with Hafey playing second base, Meeker coach Kendal Bergman noted.

“These girls earned this great honor and have worked so hard to get to this point,” Bergman said. “I couldn’t be more proud and excited to play the game they love.”