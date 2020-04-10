Meeker Mustang Makeover looking for horse trainers ahead of September event

With a tentative date of Sept. 11, 2020 scheduled for this year’s Meeker Mustang Makeover, the organization is searching for horse trainers ahead of the scheduled event.

Created by local rancher Dierdre Macnab, the Meeker Mustang Makeover (MMM) is not affiliated with the Extreme Mustang Makeover, hosted by the Mustang Heritage Foundation annually at sites across the country. But, it’s the same idea.

In its second year, the 2020 Meeker Mustang Makeover, is calling all horse trainers to compete for $4,000-$8,000 in distributed prize money.

Interested trainers should immediately contact Billy Goedert (billygoedert@gmail.com), as the final date for application is April 30. Trainers will pick up their horses on May 30 at the BLM office in Meeker, according to Macnab.

Contestants will automatically receive $500 two months after picking up their horses. They will then show their “mustang magic” at the September 11 competition at the Rio Blanco County Meeker Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Meeker Mustang Makeover program is designed to prepare mustangs for adoption and use, while educating the public about both the mustang population in northwest Colorado and the Piceance-East Douglas HMA herds.

Using area wild horses, the event will pit 10 trainers, both professional and amateur, against each other in a saddle competition. Trainers will need to complete an obstacle course, move cattle, and perform their own exciting freestyle surprises. Contestants will have 100 days between picking up their horses and the competition.

New this year, the Meeker Mustang Makeover is launching a youth event extension, where five trainers between the age of 10 and 18 will compete in a halter-only class for the chance to earn $4,000 in different levels of scholarship funds.

Horses will be three years old for the main event (widely known as a prime age for training), and one year old for the youth event.

Following the competition, all horses will be auctioned off to the crowd. Saddle trainers win part of the $8,000 prize money at different levels and also receive 50 percent of the proceeds of their horse’s sale.

In addition, all trainers have the opportunity to participate in the BLM Adoption Incentive Program, where they receive an additional $500 if they adopt the horse after the event and keep it for one year.

General admission tickets for the Meeker Mustang Makeover are $5 on Eventbrite and at the gate. Admission is free for children 12 and under. Last year’s event filled the stands with approximately 1,000 attendees.

Attendees also have the opportunity to attend the Meeker Classic Sheepdog Championship Trials earlier in the day on September 11, 2020. Tickets sold separately.

Accommodations will be made should COVID-19 disrupt the Sept. event.

