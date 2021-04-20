Meeker Classic announces added day for 2021 event

The American Border Collie is the common dog breed used for herding sheep. (Chelsea Self / Post Independent File)



When September rolls around the 34th edition of the Meeker Classic will be adding an additional day to their typical 5-day sheep dog trial, the event announced Monday afternoon.

“One might think of it as a Post COVID Trial with an extra day thrown in as a big thank you to all of our friends,” Board Chair Regas Halandras said in a statement Monday regarding the decision to add an additional day and 35 dogs to the competition.

The added day to the Meeker Classic means that 170 dogs will run in the preliminary runs Sept. 7-10. The Semifinals and Finals will be run as they typically have with 30 dogs up on Saturday, Sept. 11 with the top 12 advancing to the finals on Sunday, Sept. 12.

The choice to add an extra day was driven largely by the desire to give back the folks that have lent their support of the Meeker Classic, the board said in a press release. The decision to add another day to the event means people will travel to Meeker a day earlier, which will have a positive impact on the businesses and the economy in the community.

In addition to hosting 170 dogs from across North America, plans for the 2021 Meeker Classic include the annual Art & Photography Contest and Show, a full slate of artisan craft and food vendors, education programs and the Jammin’ Lamb Festival.

Hoping to offer opportunity for locals and others to watch the dogs, Tuesday, Sept. 7 will be a free day at the Meeker Classic.

Some new special attractions include the “Wild n’ Wooly” 5K, 10K & 25K Trail Races hosted by the ERBM Recreation & Park District on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Additionally, the Purina Performance Dog Team will provide the entertainment at Noon on Saturday and Sunday.

For those that are unable to attend, but want to experience the Meeker Classic, they can watch via a live stream on the Meeker Classic Website and Facebook page .

Volunteers are welcome and a necessary part of what makes the organization run. Contact the Meeker Classic at trials@meekersheepdog.com , or 970-878-0111, or reach out to the Meeker Chamber of Commerce.

