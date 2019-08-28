Meeker Arts and Cultural Center offers auditions for ‘James and the Giant Peach’

The Meeker Arts and Cultural Council Center Stage Youth Theatrical Group will conduct tryouts for “James and the Giant Peach, Jr.” at 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at the Heritage Culture Center, 517 Park Ave, in Meeker.

MACC President Nancy Richardson announced that tryouts are open to children in grades three through eight, with a $20 fee per participant.

Rehearsals begin Sept. 3 and will be held each week until production from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Fridays.

Show dates will be in November, with exact days to be determined.

“This delightful musical is the tenth outstanding youth musical production since the series was created by MACC in 2010 and introduces the wonderful world of the performing arts to aspiring young actors of the community. No prior experience is required and all are welcome,” a news release from MACC stated.

The release added that the play is “a masterpeach of a tale” adapted from Roald Dahl’s book.

“Featuring a wickedly tuneful score and a witty and charming book, this adventurous musical about courage and self-discovery is destined to be a classic,” the release said. “When James is sent by his conniving aunts to chop down their old fruit tree, he discovers a magic potion that grows a tremendous peach, rolls into the ocean and launches a journey of enormous proportions. James befriends a collection of singing insects that ride the giant piece of fruit across the ocean, facing hunger, sharks and plenty of disagreements along the way. The possibilities for creative costuming and puppetry abound, and young actors will love playing the outlandish and larger-than-life human and insect characters.”

For more information, call Nancy Richardson at 720-341-4326 or Shana Holliday at 970-987-9299 or visit facebook.com/Meeker-Arts-and-Cultural-Council-102526356488068.