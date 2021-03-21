meatinMoffatCounty celebration drives crowds into town in show of support for agriculture community

Glenda Summers (far right) and her son grill burgers to serve to people at the MeatIn Day celebration at Alice Pleasant Park Saturday. (Max O’Neill / Craig Press)



In response to a proclamation by Governor Jared Polis calling for March 20 to be a day where Coloradans go without eating meat, Moffat County residents flocked to Yampa Avenue to support the meat industry that calls the county home with #meatinMoffatCounty Day The event was organized by the Moffat County Cattlewomen and the Downtown Business Association.

The turnout was enormous with both Carelli’s and the Barrel Cathedral packed to appropriate COVID-19 level restrictions throughout Saturday’s day-long event.

The event, which started at Alice Pleasant Park, featured tables from multiple organizations up and down Yampa Ave, including the the Colorado Cattlemen’s Association and St. Michael’s Community Kitchen.

Each table had little signs with agriculture facts on them including, one fact that stated that methane emissions from cattle have decreased by 34% since 1975.

The weather did not hurt the attendance as it was sunny and in the mid 60s in Moffat County Saturday. The MeatIn Day celebration at Alice Pleasant Park even had things for kids as they had a face painting station, while some of the tables were giving away candy and plastic eggs filled with facts about the agricultural industry.

Be Crepeful, a local fresh crepes food truck, was also there serving up tasty treats.

There is support amongst some community members to make this a yearly event. That includes Scott Middleton, who was attending the event with his grandchildren.

“I think it would be great,” Middleton said. “I think it would just be another one of those community things just like the hot air balloons and the Wild West days and anything like that are good for the community, especially, in a small rural community; it gets people out and is a lot of fun.”

In a spot just off of Alice Pleasant Park, the Summers family was cooking up burgers for people at the downtown event, providing them with a meat option while mingling with other community members.

Glenda Summers was happy to show support for the agriculture community in Moffat County following Gov. Polis’ proclamation, which she said she was against from the beginning.

“I thought it was ridiculous,” Summer said. “Our state provides so much beef, so many different meat products and I thought it was asinine.”

Community member Doug Slaight also voiced displeasure for Polis’ decision while standing in Alice Pleasant Park enjoying burgers.

“It was the wrong thing to do. As much as the agriculture industry and meat industry supports Colorado, it was just the wrong thing to do,” Slaight said.

The fact that so many people showed up made the organizers happy, including Mike Camblin, a representative for the northwest portion of the Colorado Cattleman’s Association.

“It’s been a really, really good turnout. I was surprised, but Northwest Colorado never surprises me as far as their support for the ag industry, and so on such a windy day to get this many people, it’s great,” Camblin said. “I love to see it.”

