Meat in Moffat County Day project beefs up awareness of local agriculture

Kassie Vesely and Kandee Dilldine with KS Kreations hold up a Moffat County Beef Country sign as part of Meat in Moffat County Day. Multiple area restaurants are part of the local agriculture effort scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

If you’ve got protein on your mind, this weekend may be the time to put that hankering to good use.

The third annual Meat in Moffat County Day is set for Saturday, March 18, a promotion designed to boost area businesses as well as increase the awareness of the role of local agriculture.

On Saturday, area residents can purchase meat-based meals or meat products at nearly 20 area restaurants and retailers, then submit their receipts and contact information for an opportunity to win a drawing for multiple meat bundles provided by Moffat County Cattlewomen.

Past Meat in Moffat County Day events included a cookout, though the extended wintertime in Northwest Colorado prompted organizers to adjust their plans.

“This year is a little scaled back,” said Kacey Green, with Moffat County Cattlewomen. “Normally we do a whole downtown celebration, but because of the weather this year we’ll be doing it differently. You can eat breakfast, lunch and dinner and have three entries, or do that and go buy meat and get some more.”

The project in this format allows for residents to see how agriculture professionals feed the area.

The event stems from a 2021 push by state officials to dedicate a day free of eating meat.

“We definitely don’t want to tell anybody what they can or cannot eat, but we want to make sure the information about the agriculture industry is accurate,” Green said. “We wanted to put a positive spin on it and the importance to our local economy.”

Green added that Meat in Moffat County Day also allows local people to get facetime with people in the industry who provide part of their diet.

“I think it’s really cool to see community support that we get from this,” she said. “Sometimes in agriculture, we feel isolated. When something like this happens and you see how many people come out and show they really appreciate what we’re doing.”

And, although it is sponsored by the Cattlewomen, the day is not limited to a single type of meat.

“We want to promote all agriculture, not just beef,” Green said.

Participating businesses include Yampa Valley Brewing Company, The Local, JW Snack’s Bar & Grill, The OP Bar and Grill, Vallarta’s, City Market, Fitch Ranch Artisan Meat Co., Prodigal Son’s Coffee House & Eatery, KS Kreations, Gino’s Neighborhood Pizzeria & Grill, Mountain Meat Packing, Warehouse Food Hall, Lola’s, The Sizzling Pickle, Carelli’s Pizzeria, Cool Water Grille, Taqueria El Auténtico, and The Popular Bar.

For more information on Meat in Moffat County Day, contact mccattlewomen@gmail.com or visit Facebook.com/MoffatCountyBeef .