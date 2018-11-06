Measure 4A to redistrict Moffat County Board of Education sees narrow passage

CRAIG — In one of the closest local contests on the ballot, Referred Measure 4A was too close to call when the first votes were counted at about 8:15 p.m. on election night.

With 40.41 percent of the ballots counted, yes votes (1,946) were lagging by nine over no votes (1,955). Ultimately, the measure passed with 2,597 votes for it and 2,488 against it, as revealed by final results released at 10:30 p.m.

The measure will create five geographic districts and two at-large seats. If the measure failed, the status quo would have remained, leaving the school board with six instead of seven members, and the school board would have continued to seek applicants living in District 6 to fill the vacancy.

It was hoped that voters would pass the measure to allow the Moffat County School Board of Education to fill a seat left vacant for the past year when no one living in District 6 stepped forward to fill it.

"We had hoped that this would cure a problem in our inability to fill vacancies," said School Board President JoAnn Baxter.

She noted that she’s had people interested in serving on the board, but they were not qualified as a result of living outside of District 6.

"We are looking to do business as usual, and hopefully we can find people to fill any vacancies that may occur," said School Board President JoAnn Baxter.

