Meade announced as Craig Press editor

Cuyler Meade, editor, Craig Press

Craig Press

Being able to raise a family and continue a career in journalism is the ideal for Craig Press Editor Cuyler Meade.

Meade began his editorial duties in Craig on Tuesday and is in the process of settling into a new home with his wife, Sarah Meade, and their five children, Lyla, 9; Andy, 8; Daniel, 5; Haylie, 3; Joseph, 1.5.

A sixth member of the Meade family is due in August.

“I’m so pleased about the opportunity to become a part of this great community, and my first step is coaching my son’s Parks and Recreation soccer team and getting involved with our church,” Meade said.

Meade has learned through experience that his passion for storytelling is best for a small community audience.

“I love the opportunity to be a member of my own audience,” Meade said. “I love the chance to know the people I write for, and for them to know me. I also love the idea of my kids being under the protective eye of a whole community who wants the best for them.”

Meade has held reporting and editing positions at BusinessDen.com in Denver, the Greeley Tribune, and the Aberdeen American News in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

“I’ve been able to tell stories about people that I know have impacted others,” Meade said. “Stories like the one about the high school wrestler who was saved from suicidal depression by the power of sports; like the breaking open of the meat plant’s treatment of its workers during the early pandemic; like the journey from special needs child to the town’s favorite adult son — those have stuck with me. I do love this job.”

The Craig Press is a Swift Communications publication.

Meade can be reached by phone at 970-875-1782 or by email at cmeade@craigdailypress.com.