MCSD Whiteboard: What to expect for the upcoming school year

School bus drivers have been in short supply this school year, both in Moffat County and across the state.

Craig Press archive

The new school year is tantalizingly close to beginning in Moffat County — and it will be a year unlike any other.

The four-day school week, adopted by the Moffat County School Board earlier this year, is one of the many factors requiring some adjustments to how and when kids get to and from school starting later this month.

Among other changes, a new school bell schedule for the 2022-23 year has been released.

Maybell, Ridgeview and Sunset elementary schools will start school at 8 a.m. and release at 3:46 p.m.

Sandrock Elementary will start at 8:10 a.m. and release at 3:56 p.m.

Craig Middle School will start at 8:10 a.m. and release at 4 p.m.

Moffat County High School will start at 8:05 a.m. and release at 4:13 p.m.

Several variables play into these changes, including new hours requirements associated with the four-day week, as well as transportation strategy to maximize limited bus routes.

Bus routes have been reduced from nine regular routes to seven this year. Because of a diminished bus driver and backup driver staff, MCSD’s transportation department has had to be very strategic. The cost of fuel, labor and maintenance also plays into this action.

It remains a priority to provide bus service for students who need it most. In order to ensure those students are reached, walk zones — or locations on the district map where buses will not pick up students — have been redrawn this school year.

The new walk zone map ensures that elementary and middle school students won’t have to walk across Craig’s busiest streets if they have to walk to school.

For example, Sunset Elementary and Craig Middle School students who live south of Victory Way can take the bus to school if needed. Sandrock Elementary or CMS students who live west of Highway 13 north of where the speed limit increases can also catch the bus.

Additionally, buses will stop at hub stops instead of the traditional stops that have been used in the past. This will reduce the number of stops, increasing efficiency and maximizing the amount of students that can be bussed to school. Affected households will receive letters with these new stops soon.

With increasing resource challenges, students remain at the heart of any decisions made by the district. The wellbeing of our community’s kids and their access to great education is the driving force behind everything school staff does.

Have a great end to the summer, and see you soon at school!