MCSD Whiteboard: Gratitude for outgoing principal Hepworth, excitement for new high school leader Frink

Change is coming at Moffat County High School.

Sarah Hepworth, principal at MCHS and a 24-year leader in the school district, is moving on to a new piece of her education journey: becoming the principal at the junior-senior high school in Rangely.

She’ll be replaced in the leadership of the high school in Craig by Ryan Frink, who will take on a re-imagined position as not just the building leader at MCHS, but also the executive director of grades 6-12 in the district.

For Superintendent Jill Hafey, Hepworth’s departure is first and foremost a moment to acknowledge after nearly a quarter-century in leadership in the district. Her presence, Hafey said, will be dearly missed in the district.

Hepworth’s early career with MCSD included serving as the leader of the Early Childhood Center. She later became principal at East Elementary.

“She is the nicest person,” Hafey said of Hepworth. “She had a very strong piece in building up the preschool program. When we closed down East Elementary (where she’d been the principal), that was a big lift for the district, and it being her school closing, the way she advocated for her staff was really memorable to me. It was a tough time when she was asked to split up her staff, but she did a wonderful job taking care of her people during this time of change.”

“Going from preschool to high school, starting with littles and going all the way to the big kids, demonstrated her commitment to not only the community but the school district,” Hafey said. “She has such a strong level of dedication to her students and her staff.”

Hepworth, for her part, is grateful to have been able to see so many students grow and flourish in her time here.

“I will always cherish the students and staff, how we rally around each other to be successful, no matter the challenge,” Hepworth said. “During moments of success, we celebrate with each other, students and staff. Working with student leaders, who had great ideas to celebrate success — those relationships with staff and students is what I’ll miss the most.”

Hepworth relished the opportunity to see many children through their entire scholastic journey.

“I’ve had that privilege in my career going from the youngest to the oldest — in that order,” Hepworth said. “I’ve not done middle school yet, and I’m excited about that with this move, where in Rangely I’ll have both high schoolers and middle schoolers. But I had students who began with me in preschool — I can think of one, for example, who was with me as a 3-year-old, coming to preschool with some areas where she qualified for special education. She was placed then in East Elementary, where I grew her through the elementary years. At the high school, she got there at the same time I did. I was able to see her, a kiddo who really struggled in reading, was a bit of a slow learner, but in the end, she graduated with stellar grades and became a leader within her class. That’s the joy of 24 years in this district.”

The change is bittersweet for all, but there’s also excitement around Frink’s move to the secondary world from Ridgeview and Maybell Elementary Schools, where he’s been principal for the past few years.

“He can see the big picture,” Hafey said. “He can see the path needed to bring unity between the middle and high school in all aspects of a students’ sixth-12th journey, whether it be academically, athletically, through clubs and activities, or the ability to expose our students to different career pathways by working closely with the the middle school leader and staff in building classes that feed into our current CTE pathways and prepping them for the rigor of concurrent enrollment. Ryan is able to see the needed progression, he is extremely driven, and believes in all our students. We’ve got to look at what we want our high school graduates to do and then work all the way back to pre-K. Mr. Frink can do that. I am beyond excited to partner and work alongside such a strong educator.”

For Frink, the opportunity to continue to help grow this community is tantalizing.

“I look at the resources in this community and I’m just really excited about engaging and working with the whole district,” Frink said. “Really trying to build pathways and purpose for what kids are learning, why they’re learning it, and how we build them up to be successful when they leave the system, however that may be. The opportunity is huge, in a good-sized district, with four elementary schools feeding one middle school, then feeding one high school. This is a big county to feed into one high school. I’m excited about how we can engage our kids, our staff, and our community to provide opportunities for our students to find success.”

Frink has seen substantial change in education in the time since he began in the field. But he’s excited about where the district finds itself at this moment in time.

“Kids don’t want fluff,” Frink said. “They think, ‘How can I get what I need as fast and purposefully as possible?’ and I think our approach needs to be to put together the very best team of adults that we can in our school system to deliver that. Our kids need that and deserve that.”

Hafey called Frink “data-driven” and “process-oriented,” and praised his ability to create systems that produce results. Frink sees the nuts and bolts as pieces of a critically important whole.

“A successful school district has a generational impact on a community,” Frink said. “It sets the tone for generations to come. If we don’t instill the best processes, the best decision-making and critical thinking drive in our students, at the end of the day, they are the ones taking over the reins of our community — if they are not prepared we all pay the price. To see these kids come out of this abyss of things they’ve had to endure the last few years, to persevere and get through, find a glimmer of hope and be able to do things they want and find joy in that, that’s huge.”

Frink acknowledges change is hard. With gratitude for Hepworth’s legacy into which he steps as successor, he hopes he can be a leader that brings his educational community together.

“We need to ask ourselves, as educators, reminding ourselves that we show up every day to provide the very best for our kids, that even through times where we might disagree on details, at the end of the day, are we providing the very best for our kids?” Frink said. “It’s time to lend a hand. We might not agree on every detail, but ultimately, we have to ask ourselves whether or not we are creating the best opportunities for our community, and for our kids? That’s what matters.”