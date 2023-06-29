MCSD Whiteboard: Bulldog Academy will provide more paths to success for more students

As Moffat County School District shifts its educational mindset from an “all students taught” approach to an “every student learns” approach, the district is rolling out a powerful new tool for providing individualized learning opportunities.

Moffat County High School will be the first site of the district’s newest program, Bulldog Academy, where students with many different needs will be able to receive the support they haven’t previously been able to find elsewhere in order to reach their goals.

In time, the program will be extended to the middle school and, likely, later the elementary schools. But for now, the pilot program at the high school will serve students with three primary sets of needs; credit recovery, blended learning and enrichment acceleration.

Bulldog Academy will provide an in-school/at-home approach for students, using online curriculum that is supported by specialized MCHS teachers. The first two teachers to join the team (with one more position currently open before the school year begins) are Jen Bergstrom and Sarah Johnson.

“We’ve been starting to call ourselves coaches rather than teachers,” Bergstrom said. “We’ll be the ones really assisting the students in Bulldog Academy with, honestly, whatever they need. Whether that’s instructional assistance, supporting them in their needs, it’s more than just instruction. What do you need, and what can I do for you to be successful?”

Students needing credit recovery might be in that situation because of a failed class or because of attendance or behavior issues that caused them to get behind on their track to graduation. Bulldog Academy will serve these students by providing accelerated options to get back on track, providing individualized plans that can be executed in the Bulldog Academy classroom or from home, but with the guiding hands of structure and accountability from Bergstrom and Johnson and the team.

Wherever possible, students needing this support will be working toward re-insertion into their traditional class cohorts. However, that effort will be also executed with sensitivity toward not disrupting those classroom environments with students coming and going more than is necessary.

“Students might come in on their elective period for just the period, or they might come in for more time,” Bergstrom said. “It’s really dependent on what they need, and it might look a lot of different ways depending on the students.”

Expelled students will also be served by Bulldog Academy.

“Expulsion doesn’t mean education shouldn’t continue,” Bergstrom said. “This is a really nice way to be able to get them back on track.”

Blended learning will be provided for students who, for example, need to work during the day and struggle to regularly attend traditional school hours. Other students might have health or emotional needs that make traditional school schedules challenging or impossible. And others still may simply prefer the option of more customized learning schedules but still want to be part of the larger MCHS community. These students, who have always been eligible to participate in athletics, will also be linked in for rallies, dances and other ubiquitous high school experiences that might have been harder to access under older models.

“It’s all so individual,” Johnson said. “We’ll have meetings at the beginning of the year to touch base with kids and families, and we’ll figure out what works best. Maybe they want all virtual and they only come in for required regular check-ins. Maybe they come in for a period or two in the morning, in which case they could catch the bus, eat breakfast or lunch at school, and then head home on their schedule. It’s all about flexibility.”

Some students are looking for advanced pathways and don’t have access to the classes they need. For example, MCHS might not offer AP Calculus this year, largely because student demand is not high enough to support a full section of the course. But that shouldn’t prevent a student looking to learn that kind of material from gaining the education they seek. Bulldog Academy will provide that opportunity to these students.

“Maybe it’s a full-time on-campus student looking for something the school doesn’t offer, who can take an AP class with us one period out of their day,” Bergstrom said. “Or maybe they’re at the college full time and only want to pop down to MCHS campus one period a day or a few a week. Whatever they might need, we’re there to help.”

The program is anticipating starting with about 40 students with room for growth.

“I’m really excited,” Johnson said. “I did the alternative school last year, and I saw a huge need for more individualized instruction for certain students. I feel this program highlights what my program could’ve been, reaching way more students than it did. I hope we can use this to keep students invested and keep them in high school until they transition to where they want to be after high school. We need to focus on that better, both as a school and a community. What are the overall needs a child has to become a successful adult?”

Bergstrom echoed Johnson’s enthusiasm.

“I feel like these are my kids,” she said. “I probably would have been much more successful in high school myself with something like this. I made it, but I would have been more successful. I taught at an alternative school in Alaska before coming here, and those were the best years of my teaching career. I know this is kind of my place, my people. I think it’s going to be great. (Superintendent) Jill (Hafey) and (MCHS executive director) Ryan (Frink), this program is kind of their baby, and I’m so excited to see this happening and be a part of it. The world is open now, and supporting these kids the way they need to be supported is going to be the coolest thing.”