MCSD Whiteboard: A word of thanks to our local school board
School board members are people who demonstrate extraordinary dedication to our public
schools. January marks School Board Recognition Month and is the perfect time to take a
moment to thank our school board members for their tireless efforts as they support our
students, staff, and community.
The Moffat County School District would like to recognize JoAnn Baxter P.h.d., Chris Thome, Cindy Looper, JoBeth Tupa, Heather Cannon, Krystal Fedinec, and Kacey Lyons.
School board members exemplify local citizen control and decision-making in education. They volunteer hundreds of hours and an immeasurable amount of energy to assure that our schools are providing the best education possible for the students of our community.
Moffat County School Board members are citizens whose decisions affect our students — what they learn, who will teach them and what kinds of facilities house their classrooms. These are individuals elected to establish the policies that provide the framework for our public schools.
They represent you, and they take this responsibility seriously by attending lengthy, sometimes challenging meetings, conferences and forums where they broaden their knowledge about education. Our school board is one of 178 such boards across the state.
I am asking the community of Moffat County to take a moment to tell a school board member
thank you. On behalf of our staff and students, we salute the public servants of Moffat
County School District. We applaud them for their vision and voice to help shape a better
tomorrow for our youth. Thank you Moffat County school board!
- Dr. JoAnn Baxter – president, served from 2003-2011 and again from 2015 to the present.
- Chris Thome – vice president, served since 2016
- Cindy Looper – secretary, served since 2017
- JoBeth Tupa – served since 2015
- Heather Cannon – served since 2021
- Krystal Fedinec – served since 2021
- Kacey Lyons – appointed in 2022
Jill Hafey is the superintendent of the Moffat County School District
