MCSD hosts orientation for new substitute teachers

For anyone interested in learning more about becoming a substitute teacher, Moffat County School District will be hosting an open house orientation to share information.

The substitute orientation will be on Aug. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m at the district administration offices at 600 Texas Ave. in Craig.

By attending the orientation there is no obligation to serve as a substitute in the upcoming school year, but it will allow prospective subs the opportunity to get ready to serve.

Serving as a substitute offers a flexible schedule, extra money and a chance to expand your skills. It’s also an opportunity to make a difference in our community schools, by serving in a key support role.

The district encourages interested parties to apply with Moffat County School District prior to the orientation to help facilitate the process. To see the full job description and qualifications or to apply, go to http://www.moffatsd.org .

Please RSVP in order to attend the orientation, breakfast snacks and drinks will be provided for attendees. To RSVP or for more questions, contact Cori Kroese at (970) 826-6264 or cori.kroese@moffatsd.org .