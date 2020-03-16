MCSD announces closure through March 31 amid coronavirus concerns

Craig Middle School

File photo

Following the announcement from President Trump recommending schools close for at least 15 days, Moffat County School District made the decision to close up shop through March 31.

“At this time, we will plan as if classes will resume on the normal schedule beginning Wednesday, 1 April,” Moffat County Superintendent David Ulrich said through a press release. “We’ve determined that a closure of this duration will not impact the school calendar.”

According to the release from Ulrich, Director of Curriculum and Educator Effectiveness Zack Allen and a team of Instructional Coaches are working this week to curate/create a list of free online engagement resources that are grade level appropriate. This list will be sent to parents by the end of the day on Friday, March 20. All parents will be encouraged to access these resources for engagement through March 31.

Additionally, MCSD Food Service Director Laura Mouriquand says that the district we will set up three sites (Early Childhood Center, Ridgeview, and Sandrock) for grab-and-go cold lunches and breakfast for the following morning. This will be offered as a drive thru/walk up model in the circle drives from 9:00 a.m. through 1:00 p.m. each weekday, similar to the summer feeding program. All K-12 students regardless of free and/or reduced lunch status, are encouraged to pick up meals each week day.

Parents that have filled out a special dietary form for meal modification with Food Service already and would like to receive meals during this time contact Mouriquand at Laura.Mouriquand@Moffatsd.org or 970-826-6616.

For school work, principals will be in their buildings from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Monday the 23rd to distribute iPads to any 1st through 12th grade students who were not in attendance on Friday, 13 March or who otherwise left his or her device at school. For parents of preschool and kindergarten aged students, the resource list sent to parents Friday afternoon will include age-appropriate resources to assist you in engaging your student.

“As you know, this is an unprecedented and evolving situation,” Ulrich said in the press release. “We will continue to monitor national, state, and local authorities for guidance and requirements.”

