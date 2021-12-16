MCHS to returns school Friday after plumbing issue closed it Thursday

Moffat County High School.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Moffat County High School will hold school Friday after closing Thursday due to a plumbing issue, per a release from the school district.

The school was closed due to a problem with the pipes Thursday, but the release indicates the plumbing issue was fixed.

“The maintenance director and other community professionals feel confident they have found the source of the problem and will have all bathrooms and plumbing fully functional tomorrow for a regular day at school,” the release read.

MCHS will observe a “white day” in its block schedule, the release added.