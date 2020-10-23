MCHS going forward with homecoming events, football game

Members of the Moffat County High School Class of 1984 present Homecoming royalty honors during halftime of the MCHS football game in 2019.

Andy Bockelman

While this fall has been anything but normal for Moffat County High School students, the hope is to at least make next week’s homecoming festivities resemble something familiar for the students and the Craig community alike.

Assistant principal Jeremy Cheuvront, who is also the school’s new athletic director, confirmed earlier this week they were going forward with spirit week activities and the traditional parade ahead of their scheduled homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 30, against Woodland Park.

Because of COVID-19 cancellations, the Bulldogs have only managed to play one football game so far this fall, a 36-14 loss at Meeker on Oct. 9. The homecoming game against Woodland Park, should it happen, will be their first home game.

Because of the pandemic, only a limited number of tickets will be available for the football game, with priority going to students and family.

The parade will take place that Friday, Oct. 30, at 1 p.m., ahead of the 7 p.m. game. The classes will each have banners to carry through town, while a few traditional parade floats could make an appearance.

“The community really does a good job of providing some interesting floats for the clubs. The community really gets into it as well,” Cheuvront said. “The limited numbers we are allowed to have in the stands will be a little bit of a drag. that’s just kind of the times we live in at the moment.”

The traditional spirit week festivities will take place all week, with includes dress up days and cohort challenges. The student royalty will be chosen, along with the coronation, during the football game. Among the traditional activities that will not take place this fall are the dance, bonfire, macho volleyball game and pep assembly.

A powderpuff football game for the girls is an annual affair as well, and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, but won’t be an official event put on by MCHS. Instead, Young Life’s local Bear River chapter will lead that charge.

“It’s a tradition for that to happen during homecoming, but I know the school was just limited this year. So I connected with the principal and she said as long as it was a separate affiliation that they would allow for it,” said David Pressgrove, Bear River’s area director. “I checked with our corporate office and they thought as long as we did it outside it was something we could do safe.”

Pressgrove especially wanted to give the MCHS girls a chance to play a sport, considering cross country and rodeo were their only options this fall. Volleyball, normally a mainstay for the girls in the fall, was postponed to the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The powderpuff game on Halloween is scheduled for an 11 a.m. start at Woodbury Park in Craig. While the park was officially closed for the season, the city is making an exception for the game and will even paint new lines on the field, something Pressgrove was grateful for. Students can sign up in the high school’s first-floor office, as well as get more detailed information on the official homecoming festivities.

“Everything has been so restricted this year, it was important for me to be able to give that opportunity for the girls who only really had one sport opportunity,” Pressgrove said. “I wanted to try and give them one more little piece of normalcy, as long as we can do it safe.”

Along with the powderpuff game, Young Life will host a “fifth quarter” event following the Oct. 30 football game for students at the Thunder Rolls Bowling Center.