MCHS athletics to adjust in-person attendance for sporting events

With Moffat County moving to Level Blue on Saturday at 9 a.m., Moffat County High School is exploring adjusting in-person capacity limits for home games.

According to Athletic Director Jeremy Cheuvront, the district will allow members of C team and junior varsity for both home and road teams to remain in the gym to watch the varsity play, and vice versa. Previously, non-members of the varsity team were not allowed to stay in the gymnasium for games. That change will start Saturday as the Bulldogs host the Grand Junction Central Warriors, starting at 10 a.m.

The decision does not apply to the general public. For now, Cheuvront said that the two parents per athlete limit will remain. However, with the move into blue, Cheuvront said that a decision to open things up more for sporting events, in terms of additional fans, pep band, and more could come Monday.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com