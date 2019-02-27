MCHS announces registration days, teacher conferences
February 27, 2019
Moffat County High School will host registration days for students who plan to attend MCHS in the 2019-20 school year.
Registration days and locations are as follows:
• Thursday, March 7: Current eighth-graders will register as MCHS freshmen in the Craig Middle School library.
• Tuesday, March 12: Current 11th-graders will register as MCHS seniors in the MCHS library.
• Wednesday, March 13: Current 10th-graders will register as MCHS juniors in the MCHS library.
• Thursday, March 14: Current ninth-graders will register as MCHS sophomores in the MCHS library.
Each student will receive a letter informing him or her of the specific appointment time.
In addition, MCHS teacher conferences will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at MCHS.