MCCA hosts snowball fight for elementary school students
The Moffat County Christian Academy used newspapers in place of snow for Friday morning’s outdoor fun
Searching for a fun outdoor activity for it’s students, the Moffat County Christian Academy decided to host a “snowball” fight for its K-4 elementary students Friday morning.
The only catch? They didn’t use snow. Instead, they used old newspapers to create projectiles. Friday’s event was organized by teacher Jenna Hawkins.
“Probably the beginning of December, we were trying to come up with a fun activity to do with our kids that would be fun but safe,” Hawkins said.
The school used multiple boxes of newspapers to have the kids throw at each other, while the teachers were wearing various different Christmas-themed outfits ahead of winter break. The school used old Craig Press newspapers to have the “snow ball” fight. They set them up in different cardboard boxes in one area around the playground.
“We have a rule here that we don’t have snowball fights because there has been injuries in the past, I guess. We figured newspapers would be safe and it would be a fun idea,” Hawkins said.
The plan did change over time, including a move outside to the playground away from their initial idea, according to Hawkins.
“Initially we were going to do it in our classroom but we decided to do it more as a school so more of 4th grade through kindergarten were out there today,” Hawkins said.
moneill@craigdailypress.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Crime Briefs: Woman denies slashing man’s tires, forgetting cameras were present
A 33-year-old Craig woman was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 12 following a disturbance with her ex-boyfriend that resulted in her slashing the man’s tires.