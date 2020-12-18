MCCA hosts snowball fight for elementary school students

A student at Moffat County Christian Academy smiles chasing after a friend during the newspaper fight



Searching for a fun outdoor activity for it’s students, the Moffat County Christian Academy decided to host a “snowball” fight for its K-4 elementary students Friday morning.

The only catch? They didn’t use snow. Instead, they used old newspapers to create projectiles. Friday’s event was organized by teacher Jenna Hawkins.

“Probably the beginning of December, we were trying to come up with a fun activity to do with our kids that would be fun but safe,” Hawkins said.

The school used multiple boxes of newspapers to have the kids throw at each other, while the teachers were wearing various different Christmas-themed outfits ahead of winter break. The school used old Craig Press newspapers to have the “snow ball” fight. They set them up in different cardboard boxes in one area around the playground.

“We have a rule here that we don’t have snowball fights because there has been injuries in the past, I guess. We figured newspapers would be safe and it would be a fun idea,” Hawkins said.

The plan did change over time, including a move outside to the playground away from their initial idea, according to Hawkins.

“Initially we were going to do it in our classroom but we decided to do it more as a school so more of 4th grade through kindergarten were out there today,” Hawkins said.

moneill@craigdailypress.com