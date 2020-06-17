Maybell Rodeo Club restores the town’s rodeo arena

Tacey Toon moves her horse along in the last leg of barrel racing during Craig Gymkhana in August 2019.

Andy Bockelman / Craig Press File

Kacey Lyons and Taylor Smith grew up ropin’ and ridin’ at the outdoor rodeo arena in Maybell. Now that they have kids of their own, they resurrected the space to create more memories.

“It was such a part of our childhood,” she said. “It was something that really needed to come back.”

In 2019 the plan received a big boost when the Maybell Rodeo Club received a grant from the Women of Moffat County to help with the costs of renovating and rejuvenation. The Moffat County Board of Commissioners also gave the thumbs up for the arena to return to use.

The Maybell Rodeo Club put in the work this spring to make the arena ready. Originally the plan to have a full season of Gymkhanas for all ages in 2020, as well as some other events, but just like most everything else, COVID-19 put a hold on the plan.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The series was scheduled to start in May, but was not delayed for long. The first event in about 15 years happened on June 10th. The organizers were amazed at the turnout.

“The turnout was mind-blowing,” Lyons said. “We had up to 30 kids come out.”

The gymkhana includes barrels, poles, flags and keyhole runs. The cost to compete is $5 per event. There are five age divisions for including a 19-and-older group. There are seven more Wednesday-night events planned for the summer. Entries open at 5:30 p.m. with the rodeo starting at 6:30. Updates and more information can be found on the Maybell Rodeo Club’s Facebook page.

Now that the arena restart is a reality, Lyons said that they hope to offer more than the Wednesday night gymkhanas. That goal includes to bring back the Little Britches Rodeo series as well as to put on a memorial bronc riding night in memory of long-time Maybell resident Don Steele, who recently passed away.