Maybell bike trip, bicycle rodeo coming from Craig Parks and Rec

Craig Parks and Recreation will be offering some real wheel thrills in the coming weeks.

Parks and Rec will host bicycle events for all ages, including a bicycle rodeo and the 32nd annual "Where the Hell's Maybell?" bike ride.

The bike rodeo takes place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. May 5 at Woodbury Sports Complex and is free to children ages 6 to 14 as Parks and Rec and Craig Police Department provide safety tips and demonstrations. Additionally, Memorial Regional Health will donate free bike helmets to the first 50 kids to register.

Helmets are also strongly recommended for Parks and Rec's long ride.

"Where the Hell's Maybell?" gets in gear May 12. The 30-mile journey through Northwest Colorado is available to riders at no cost.

Cyclists can begin either at Northwest Storage on the west end of Craig starting at 7 a.m. or Western Knolls at 7:30 a.m. The first five miles of the excursion are the most difficult and include considerable inclines along US Highway 40.

Recommended Stories For You

Upon reaching Maybell, participants can join in a breakfast in the town park, $6 for all-you-can-eat pancakes, bacon, eggs, coffee and juice provided by Bear River Young Life. Riders have the option of biking back to Craig or using a shuttle for $5 per person.

Riders under 14 are required to ride with an adult, while ages 15 to 17 need to have a consent form signed by a parent or guardian. Shirts for the event are $18 for short-sleeve tees, $21 for long-sleeve and are limited, though Parks and Rec. Pre-registration is advised for those who wish to get a shirt for the event.

For more information on how to register for either event, visit the Parks and Rec office at 300 W. Fourth St. or call 970-826-2004.