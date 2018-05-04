May is National Asthma and Allergy Month — Health Briefs

More than 24 million Americans suffer from asthma, and 10 people per day die from asthma. Asthma accounts for 13.8 million missed school days, and more than 50 million Americans have all types of allergies — pollen, skin, latex and more. Learn more about allergies and how to treat them at allergyasthmanetwork.org.

Hospice volunteer training offered May 7 and 8

Northwest Colorado Health will host a free hospice certification training for those interested in volunteering their time to support hospice patients and families in Moffat County.

The training will be held from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 7 and 8, at the Rollingstone Respite House, 480 Rollinstone Drive in Steamboat Springs.

A variety of volunteer opportunities are available, including helping hospice patients and families with errands, meal preparation and light household tasks or simply sharing hobbies and interests. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided both days. There may be opportunities to carpool to the training. For more information or to register, contact Kyleigh Lawler at klawler@northwestcoloradohealth.org or 970-871-7609.

ACT on Drugs: Free drug awareness training set for May 16

Recommended Stories For You

What drugs are in the community, how can they be abused and how can they be kept out of the hands of children are all questions that will be addressed in a free training provided by Communities that Care.

The seminar will focus on addictive and psychoactive substances, both legal and illegal, available in the communities. Parents, teachers and administrators, health care providers, social workers and caseworkers, law enforcement personnel, judicial officials and other professionals are encouraged to attend. Lunch will be provided.

The event is hosted by Communities that Care, a program of Northwest Colorado Health.

The seminar is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 16, at Clarion Inn & Suites, 300 S. Colorado Highway 13. RSVPs are requested to northwestcoloradohealth.org/ctc.



For more information, visit actiondrugs.org.

Rapid Care Clinic now open in Craig

Memorial Regional Health Walk-In clinic has a new address, 2020 W. Victory Way. The clinic is open from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday an 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. No appointment is needed.



Wellness Wednesday program offered weekly for seniors

Wellness Wednesday is a day of activities and health services for older adults. The day includes exercise classes, foot care, senior wellness checks, lunch, guest speakers and pinochle every Wednesday at Saint Michael Catholic Church, 678 School Street. The program is offered by Northwest Colorado Health’s Aging Well program. Suggested donations or fees apply to some activities and services, but no one will be turned away due to inability to pay.

For a full schedule of activities, visit northwestcoloradohealth.org/agingwell or call 970-871-7676.

Northwest Colorado Health recognized for quality

Northwest Colorado Health recently received a certificate of achievement for providing high-quality care resulting in improved health for patients at clinics in Craig and Steamboat Springs. The certificate was awarded by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which oversees 1,400 community health centers across the nation.

The award places Northwest Colorado Health in the top 30 percent of health centers for service and quality achievements. The organization’s community health centers have also earned accreditation as a Patient-Centered Medical Home by the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

The designation is achieved by demonstrating a focus on patient-centered care, which seeks to strengthen relationships between patients and their clinical team to improve patient experience and health outcomes while lowering health care costs.