May 2020 real estate transactions: Moffat County sees $3.816m in real estate sales
May was a lucrative month for real estate transactions in Moffat County, as the county saw $3,816,600 in real estate sales overall.
Twenty-two properties were sold in May, with the average price settling in at $173,481.818.
Below are the 22 properties that sold in Moffat County in May, along with their sale price, seller’s name, and buyer’s name.
Skull Creek #4, Lot 106
- Seller: Zackary Reams
- Buyer: Charles Nacos
- Sale Price:$15,000
657 Rose Street
- Seller: Robert Carter
- Buyer: Georgena Mack
- Sale Price: $87,000
531 Breeze Street
- Seller: Sally Turner
- Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC
- Sale Price: $75,000
345 Woodbury Drive
- Seller: Frank Nelson Jr
- Buyer: Anna Adams
- Sale Price: $165,000
830 Haughey Road
- Seller: Donald Hoque
- Buyer: Julieanne Brown
- Sale Price: $186,900
2951 Pine Ridge Drive
- Seller: Frank Levkulich
- Buyer: Ronald & JNL Linsacum
- Sale Price: $380,000
455 Apple Street
- Seller: Timothy Delgman
- Buyer: Lynn Stevens
- Sale Price: $179,500
2450 County Road 64
- Seller: James Lane
- Buyer: Timothy & Hope Wilson
- Sale Price: $250,000
216 Field Street
- Seller: Brian Coates
- Buyer: Jonathan & Wendy Parker
- Sale Price: $225,000
2345 Baker Drive
- Seller: Rod Ellis
- Buyer: Noreen Beckett
- Sale Price: $38,000
567 Tucker Street
- Seller: Tamalynn Scharer
- Buyer: Nicholas Horst & Lauren Bills
- Sale Price: $135,500
910 Breeze Street
- Seller: Charles Gaertner
- Buyer: William Mead
- Sale Price: $133,000
862 Exmoor Road
- Seller: Jamie Nelson
- Buyer: Donald Thayer
- Sale Price: $204,000
3836 Exmoor Road
- Seller: Secretary of HUD
- Buyer: Chandler & Jessica Larsen
- Sale Price: $130,000
325 Spring Coulee Way
- Seller: Christopher Matheson
- Buyer: Christopher & Breanna McAlexander
- Sale Price:$220,000
1429 Lecyer Drive
- Seller: Daniel Arnold
- Buyer: Cathy Dubisky
- Sale Price: $325,000
865 Ashley Road
- Seller: Patrisia Navarro
- Buyer: Martha & Salvador Duarte
- Sale Price: $17,500
676 Overlook Drive
- Seller: Keith Zulian
- Buyer: Daniel & Amanda Arnold
- Sale Price: $395,000
6530 County Road 7
- Seller: Clifford Stehle
- Buyer: Leigh Fox
- Sale Price: $137,200
970 Green Street
- Seller: Brian Soper
- Buyer: Michael Kirby
- Sale Price: $45,000
2927 Pinion Circle
- Seller: Samuel Montieth
- Buyer: Anne-Marie Williams
- Sale Price: $328,000
