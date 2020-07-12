May 2020 real estate transactions: Moffat County sees $3.816m in real estate sales

Real estate trends in Craig and Moffat County are influenced by a variety of factors, which is why hiring a trustworthy realtor with strong market knowledge is so important. (Getty Images)



May was a lucrative month for real estate transactions in Moffat County, as the county saw $3,816,600 in real estate sales overall.

Twenty-two properties were sold in May, with the average price settling in at $173,481.818.

Below are the 22 properties that sold in Moffat County in May, along with their sale price, seller’s name, and buyer’s name.

Skull Creek #4, Lot 106

Seller: Zackary Reams

Buyer: Charles Nacos

Sale Price:$15,000

657 Rose Street

Seller: Robert Carter

Buyer: Georgena Mack

Sale Price: $87,000

531 Breeze Street

Seller: Sally Turner

Buyer: NCM Holdings LLC

Sale Price: $75,000

345 Woodbury Drive

Seller: Frank Nelson Jr

Buyer: Anna Adams

Sale Price: $165,000

830 Haughey Road

Seller: Donald Hoque

Buyer: Julieanne Brown

Sale Price: $186,900

2951 Pine Ridge Drive

Seller: Frank Levkulich

Buyer: Ronald & JNL Linsacum

Sale Price: $380,000

455 Apple Street

Seller: Timothy Delgman

Buyer: Lynn Stevens

Sale Price: $179,500

2450 County Road 64

Seller: James Lane

Buyer: Timothy & Hope Wilson

Sale Price: $250,000

216 Field Street

Seller: Brian Coates

Buyer: Jonathan & Wendy Parker

Sale Price: $225,000

2345 Baker Drive

Seller: Rod Ellis

Buyer: Noreen Beckett

Sale Price: $38,000

567 Tucker Street

Seller: Tamalynn Scharer

Buyer: Nicholas Horst & Lauren Bills

Sale Price: $135,500

910 Breeze Street

Seller: Charles Gaertner

Buyer: William Mead

Sale Price: $133,000

862 Exmoor Road

Seller: Jamie Nelson

Buyer: Donald Thayer

Sale Price: $204,000

3836 Exmoor Road

Seller: Secretary of HUD

Buyer: Chandler & Jessica Larsen

Sale Price: $130,000

325 Spring Coulee Way

Seller: Christopher Matheson

Buyer: Christopher & Breanna McAlexander

Sale Price:$220,000

1429 Lecyer Drive

Seller: Daniel Arnold

Buyer: Cathy Dubisky

Sale Price: $325,000

865 Ashley Road

Seller: Patrisia Navarro

Buyer: Martha & Salvador Duarte

Sale Price: $17,500

676 Overlook Drive

Seller: Keith Zulian

Buyer: Daniel & Amanda Arnold

Sale Price: $395,000

6530 County Road 7

Seller: Clifford Stehle

Buyer: Leigh Fox

Sale Price: $137,200

970 Green Street

Seller: Brian Soper

Buyer: Michael Kirby

Sale Price: $45,000

2927 Pinion Circle