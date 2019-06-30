Matt Hammer working trifecta as Best First Responder

As part of being voted Moffat County’s Best First Responder, Matt Hammer works in a variety of emergency capacities.

Matt Hammer is a man of many talents.

You might catch a glimpse of Hammer responding to fires with Craig Fire/Rescue, regularly braving destructive blazes with his fellow firefighters.

Hammer is also an EMT and, most recently, secured a spot in law enforcement as a Moffat County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

“I’m on the fire department, the ambulance, and now I’m at the sheriff’s department,” Hammer said. “I’m doing all of them.”

If you don’t catch him fighting fires or saving lives, there’s another place you can chat him up, although hopefully you won’t be there for the wrong reasons — the Moffat County Jail.

Hammer is currently working in the detainment area for the sheriff’s office, though he doesn’t expect to be there too long.

“I’m in the jail right now until July, then I have to get my post certification, then I’ll be on the road after that,” he said. “I love it. As soon as I did it, I knew it’s what I should be doing.”

Hammer said he’s glad to have the admiration and support of the Craig and Moffat County communities who voted him best first responder.

“I appreciate it,” Hammer said. “I appreciate them believing in me and giving me the opportunity to give 100% serving them. It’s something I really enjoy doing.”