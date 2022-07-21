Mather’s parking lot will be repaved next month
Crews will be tearing out the old asphalt and repaving Mather’s parking lot and alley. Because of the work, there will be no parking in the lot from Aug. 2 to Aug. 19. Alley work is expected to run Aug. 22-26. For questions, call the Craig Road and Bridge Department at 970-824-4463.
