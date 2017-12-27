Masked men suspected of committing burglary in Steamboat

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Springs police have arrested one of the three men they suspect were wearing ski masks when they broke into a building, beat up a man and then stole his weed.

On Friday night at about 7 p.m. police were called to a report of an assault in the 300 block of Kelhi Court.

A man and his girlfriend were hanging out in an outbuilding when there was a knock on the door.

The man opened the door and two men in ski masks pushed the man against a wall and started hitting him, according to an arrest affidavit.

A third masked man walked in, looked around and grabbed a large glass jar containing about $300 worth of marijuana, the affidavit states. That man then left and was followed by the other two through the back yard.

Two of the victim's relatives followed the tracks in the snow and pursued one of the suspects.

They located the suspect trying to hide in a tree well.

The relatives told the suspect not to move because they wanted to talk to him.

The suspect took off, and the relatives eventually found him hiding under a deck in the 500 block of Jay Court.

When interviewed by police, the suspect admitted he was one of the people involved, according to the affidavit.

The suspect said he was there because he wanted to retrieve some items that he thought had been stolen from a friend.

The suspect, Colten Tyrel Crawford, 19, of Lakewood, was arrested on suspicion of felony first-degree burglary and theft.

