‘Mary Poppins’ to bring magic to Meeker

MEEKER — Songs and dances first made popular by Julie Andrews and Dick Van Dyke will come to life in Meeker during a production of “Mary Poppins, Jr.” — a musical based on the 1964 Disney movie.

Meeker Arts and Cultural Council’s Center Stage Youth Theatrical Group will present “Mary Poppins, Jr.” with shows at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 15 and Nov. 16, and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Meeker High School auditorium, 550 School St.

General admission is $7. Children in kindergarten through eighth-grade will be admitted free if accompanied by a paying student or adult. Tickets will be handed out to elementary and middle school students during production week.

“Mary Poppins, Jr.” is the ninth annual musical presented by the CSYTG since the group was created in 2010 by MACC founders Gary and Laurie Zellers and features youth from third- through eighth-grade as cast and crew members. More than 45 youth are participating in the cast, and 39 youth and adults are supporting members of the crew for the musical production. Numerous community volunteers and organizations are providing assistance with production roles and support functions.

Additionally, Meeker High School Drama Club and International Thespian Society Troupe 1284 members are assisting and mentoring in technical and backstage crew positions.

Previous musicals in Meeker have included “Seussical, the Musical,” “Alice in Wonderland,” and “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

“The magic that happens with the imaginative scenic design and special effects is catalyzed by the creative artistry embodied in characters that come alive with each youth thespian's personal creativity and talent and are immense and captivating … ranging from the first-time novice young actors to experienced youth veteran thespians," said Bob Amick, member of the MACC Board of Directors.