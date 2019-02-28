Mary Lou Allen: Reader agrees with consolidation idea

In reference to John Kinkaid’s letter to the editor dated Feb. 20, I would also like to thank Craig City Councilman Chris Nichols for trying to save the taxpayers money. If $750,000 could be saved per year by combining the Craig Police Department and Moffat County Sheriff's Office, why would the City Council put a five-year moratorium on that in a spur-of-the-moment vote? In my mind that equals $3,750,000 of our money, the taxpayers.

The County Commissioners, City Council, Sheriff's Office and Police Department need to work together to make this happen now, not wait five years!

Mary Lou Allen

Craig