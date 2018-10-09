Marketing district Ex-Officio board to meet in Maybell Thursday

MAYBELL — The 2019 budget and strategic plan will be up for discussion when the Local Marketing District Ex-Officio Board meets Thursday.

The LMD Ex-Officio is a 17-member board of representatives from the city of Craig, the Moffat County Board of County Commissioners, and the town of Dinosaur that has oversight of the volunteer LMD Board, a separate entity composed of seven citizens, three each appointed by the city and the county and one appointed by the town of Dinosaur.

The LMD Board passed a 2019 budget and strategic plan at its monthly meeting in September. The LMD Board estimates $250,000 in new revenue and $150,000 collected in prior years, for a total $375,000 in projected revenue.

Of this amount, the board proposes to spend $50,000 in support of signature events — Whittle the Wood Rendezvous, Grand Old West Days, and other annual events; $50,000 to Craig Moffat Economic Development Partnership; $25,000 to the Moffat County Tourism Association; $25,000 to the Moffat County Visitor’s Center; $100,000 to support cornerstone projects; and a $125,000 grant for the municipal broadband project.

“As we turn the page of the past and write Moffat County’s future, all stakeholders need to understand that creativity and ingenuity, not history and bureaucracy, will be the cornerstones of Moffat County’s future success,” wrote the LMD Board in the strategic plan background statement, in which the board also urges government entities to continue financial support of some of the same initiatives.

In addition to the budget and strategic plan, the LMD Ex-Officio Board will also receive a financial update and discuss the LMD’s bylaws.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11, at the Maybell Community Center.

The LMD Ex-officio Board may discuss any topic relevant to LMD business, regardless of whether the topic has been specifically noted on the agenda.

To learn more about the local marketing district and review agendas and meeting minutes, visit colorado.gov/pacific/moffatcounty/moffat-county-local-marketing-district-2.