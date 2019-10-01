Mark Zimmerman benefit dinner brings in hundreds, raises thousands

Attendees look over silent auction items during a benefit dinner for Mark Zimmerman.

Barry Steadman/For Craig Press

Sunday evening saw a huge turnout and brought in thousands in support of a beloved fixture of Northwest Colorado wrestling.

Over 400 people gathered at the Center of Craig building to show their support in a spaghetti dinner and silent auction fundraiser that benefits Moffat County native Mark Zimmerman as he battles cancer.

Mark was diagnosed with oropharynx cancer in 2017, and has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment in Glenwood Springs with concerns of the medical condition growing more serious.

Mark is a father of three — Drake, Darbi, and Dylan — and is the owner and operator of the Bullseye Taxidermy, as well as a wrestling coach who has been part of the staff for teams with Moffat County High School, Craig Middle School and Hayden, as well as at the pee-wee level.

“He is our good friend. He and my husband started up the Moffat County Youth Wrestling program together,” said Lisa Lawton, who organized the event on behalf of the Zimmerman family.

Mark’s wife, Gayle, said the treatments seem to be helpful, and that they are hopeful for the future. However, with Mark’s condition, he has not been able to focus as much on the family business, and that is one of the reasons this fundraiser means so much.

“There has been a huge outpour of support from the community, and we are just grateful,” she said.

The fundraiser received large donations from several of Mark’s biggest customers, with some coming from other states to show their support. Items up for auctions were firearms, hunting and fishing trips, gift baskets, large meat cuts, and more.

Though she did not have an exact amount, Lawton said the dinner and auction profits shattered her original goal of $20,000.

As the Zimmerman family treks forward in their journey to defeat cancer, Gayle offered advice to any other families who are going through a similar battle.

“Reach out to the Moffat County Cancer Society; they help everyone going through cancer,” she said. “And go to the Victory Motors Cancer Drive if you want to show your support; they are one of the biggest contributors to the Cancer Society.”

For more information on supporting the Zimmerman family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/mark-zimmerman-cancer-battle.