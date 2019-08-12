Marijuana, solar power on Craig City Council agenda

Craig City Council will hold the first reading of its proposed marijuana ordinance and possibly act on a major solar project this week.

According to the council agenda, Paul Knowles of the Museum of Northwest Colorado and Steve Hilley from the Humane Society of Moffat County will both give presentations to council before councilors have to decide on a special events permit for a Senior Social Center event Aug. 23.

Following the presentations, council will dive into its first reading of Craig’s new marijuana ordinance and finalize ballot questions that voters will decide in November. The three proposed ballot questions on marijuana and changing the municipal elections to November could read as follows:

• Ordinance 1097 (2019) — An ordinance referring a question to the registered voters approving retail marijuana cultivation businesses, retail marijuana manufacturing businesses, retail marijuana test facilities, and retail marijuana off-premises storage businesses in the city of Craig and setting a ballot question for the Nov. 5 coordinated election.

• Ordinance 1098 (2019) — An ordinance referring a question to the registered electors approving the imposition and levy of an additional sales tax of 5% on the sales of retail marijuana and marijuana products and an excise tax of 5% on the sale or transfer of all unprocessed wholesale marijuana from a retail marijuana cultivation facility to a retail marijuana store or any other retail marijuana business; and setting a ballot measure for the Nov. 5 coordinated election.

• Ordinance 1099 (2019) — An ordinance referring a question to the registered electors concerning an amendment to the city charter changing the timing of the general municipal election from April of odd years to November of even years; and setting a ballot question for the Nov. 5 coordinated election.

The council agenda also contains resolution number 16 (2019), which would approve the form of the retail marijuana establishment ordinance enacted by the city council for the city of Craig if the above ballot measures for the Nov. 5 election are approved by voters.

Councilors are also working on a major solar project and have two items related to that project on the agenda. The first is a discussion and action to submit a regional solar planning project grant request.

“This project is supported by multiple local government jurisdictions in Northwest Colorado and would look at the feasibility and initial planning to develop a regional solar field, deployed in a location that would facilitate interconnection to transmission direct from solar panels that could assist our local cooperatives in managing their seasonal and peak demand periods,” the council agenda stated.

Council’s second agenda item related to solar will be to discuss and act in support of a regional peak power shaving solar planning project.

“This project would provide for planning of solar arrays for facilities with large energy demand and assist with net-metering renewable power production along with the potential of peak power shaving opportunities,” the agenda states.

Craig’s City Council meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Craig City Hall, 300 W. Fourth Street.