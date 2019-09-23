Marijuana, NRA, airports on Craig City Council agenda

Craig City Council might approve its retail marijuana ordinance Tuesday, among other business on the council’s agenda.

Councilors have been hashing out the details of the ordinance over the past few months — culminating in an ordinance so far that allows marijuana in downtown business zones, caps sales taxes at 4%, and leaves excise taxes at zero.

The ordinance also gives any existing medicinal marijuana businesses in Craig preference when council decides which of those businesses will operate under one of Craig’s three allowable recreational dispensary licenses.

Airport

The local and regional airports are also on the agenda this week. Craig-Moffat County Airport Manager Jerry Hoberg plans to give council an update on their 2020 budget before Yampa Valley Regional Airport Director Kevin Booth presents their annual request for $15,000.

“That’s something we’ve done on council for the last two years,” Nichols said Monday of the money to support the regional airport.

Nichols and others on council have pushed for more economic development in Craig.

“An airport is vital to economic development,” he said.

NRA event

After the airport business, council will make a decision on a special events permit for a major annual 4-H shooting sports fundraiser in Craig hosted by the Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 East U.S. Highway 40 and will include a hearty dinner for $50.

“It’s a very nice prime rib dinner,” said Janine Stehle-Doehling, co-chair of the event, in an interview Monday. “…This is how we raise money for our local 4-H shooting sports.”

The event will include live and silent auctions, games, and other prizes or discounts from area small businesses. Last, but not least, the event will include a raffle of 13 different pistols, shotguns, and rifles for $20 per raffle ticket or $100 for six raffle tickets. Those guns include a Benelli Nova 12-gauge tactical shotgun, a Kimber 84M Hunter chambered in .308, a Ruger American Rifle Predator chambered in .223, a Springfield M1A chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor, a Henry All-Weather .30-30, and a host of revolvers and semi-automatic pistols made by Kimber, Springfield and Ruger.

Last year, Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA raised more than $50,000. Much of that went to local scholarships for Craig kids.

“All of that goes to kids, basically,” said Wade Gerber, chair of the Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA event. “50% is earmarked for this community if it’s asked for. If there are enough grant applications in this area, it will go to that. The other 50% goes to state programs.”

Stehle-Doehling said those attending for the raffle will have a chance at each firearm being raffled — regardless if they win or not.

“If your name is drawn and you win a gun, your name goes back in the pot,” she said.