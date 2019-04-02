Marijuana lost by user booked in as lost property: On the Record — April 1

Craig Police Department

Monday, April 1

1:48 a.m. On the 800 block of Ranney Street, officers from the Craig Police Department responded to reports of shots fired. They checked the area and found someone had set off fireworks. The person was given a warning.

9:04 a.m. On the 300 block of Birch Street, a man reported a possible fraud that turned into a civil issue when an ex-wife had attempted to use the man's health insurance. The insurance company denied the claim.

3:46 p.m. On the 1100 block of West Sixth Street, a satellite dish was damaged. A report was taken by officers. There are no suspects.

4:41 p.m. On the 400 block of Stout Street, a person found a package that possibly contained marijuana. It was booked in as found property.

7:30 p.m. Near the intersection of West Ninth Street and Yampa Avenue, a possible break-in was reported when the locks on an apartment appeared to have been changed. Damage was reported, but nothing appeared to be missing. The incident is under investigation.

8:07 p.m. On the 400 block of Yampa Avenue, officers provided directions to a lost motorist.

10:13 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, a person was reported to have walked out of the store with groceries. The person was contacted by officers and paid for or returned all items. The store, Walmart, agreed to accept payment without pressing charges.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 44 calls for service on Monday, April 1.