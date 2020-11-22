Maria Berkenkotter selected by Gov. Jared Polis as his first Colorado Supreme Court appointee

The Colorado Supreme Court and Colorado Court of Appeals.

Gov. Jared Polis on Friday selected Maria Encarnacion Berkenkotter as his first Colorado Supreme Court appointee.

“Throughout her career, she has shown a keen ability to render sound and wise decisions on a broad range of issues,” Polis said in a written statement. “She has deftly presided over high-profile, complicated and often emotional cases, and has implemented beneficial operational changes within the Judicial Branch. She has decades of experience in her field and is universally respected among the Colorado bar. I have no doubt she will be an asset to the State and add immense value to the Supreme Court.”

Berkenkotter, a graduate of the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, is the former chief judge in the 20th Judicial District in Boulder County. She currently works for the Judicial Arbiter Group.

Berkenkotter was nominated for a position on the Colorado Supreme Court in 2018 under then-Gov. John Hickenlooper. Hickenlooper selected Carlos A. Samour instead.

Berkenkotter was among three finalists this year for the Colorado Supreme Court seat left open by the retirement of Nathan B. Coats, the last Republican-appointed judge on the seven-judge panel.

