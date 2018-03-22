March, April deadlines looming for Moffat County scholarships

Editor’s Note: Scholarship listings are compiled from information provided by Moffat County High School and other organizations. Unless other instructions are provided, visit MCHS Counselor Paula Duzik or call 970-824-7036 for more information and applications.

Scholarships due in March

• March 29 — Moffat County 4-H Foundation is offering scholarships to seniors and college students who have been involved in 4-H and/or FFA.

• March 29 — The Family of Pud Stetson is offering a memorial scholarship to seniors and college students who have been involved in 4-H and/or FFA and pursuing a degree in the agricultural or business fields.

• March 30 — Colorado County Clerks Association is offering $1000 scholarships to seniors.

• March 30 — Associated Builders and Contractors Rocky Mountain Chapter is offering four scholarships to students pursuing a career in construction.

• March 30 — Craig Kiwanis Club is offering the Sarah Fleming Memorial Scholarship for $2000.

• March 30 — Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club will be offering to two $1,000 scholarships to seniors.

• March 30 — PEO Chapter AJ Scholarship is offered scholarships to two senior girls for $1,000 each.

• March 31 — Bears Ears Sportsman Club and Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA are offering a scholarship to seniors who have been involved in shooting sports.

Scholarships due in April

• April 1 — Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition is offering a writing competition to win a $1,500 scholarship. The new writing contest is open to all high school seniors in Routt and Moffat counties. Interested high school seniors are invited to submit an original piece of writing inspired by the Greater Sandhill Cranes of the Yampa Valley to ccccwritingcontest@gmail.com. For complete contest details, visit coloradocranes.org/programs-2/writing-competition/



• April 2 — Craig Association of Realtors is offering several $500 scholarships to seniors.



• April 6 — Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrot Heads is offering two or more scholarships to seniors.



• April 6 — The Yampa Valley Community Foundation is accepting online applications for 2018 scholarships. YVCF administers five scholarships that are available to Moffat County graduating seniors and continuing education students who are seeking a college education or professional development in the trades. These scholarships include the Doak Walker Memorial Scholarship, the Kenny Corriveau Trade Scholarship, the Monica Olson Veterinarian Scholarship, the Robert Welborn Scholarship and the Ski Town USA Rotary Club Scholarship

The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. April 6. Email scholarships@yvcf.org with questions, and visit yvcf.org to create an account and apply.

• April 13 — FFA Alumni is offering scholarships to active FFA senior members.



• April 13 — Substance Abuse Prevention Program is offering several scholarships to seniors.



• April 13 — Craig Fire and Rescue is offering scholarships to seniors. See Mrs. Duzik for an application.

For more scholarship opportunities, visit the following websites

• studentscholarships.org and scholarships.com continuously update scholarship opportunities.

• collegexpress.com offers several scholarships to seniors.

• Students interested in attending a trade school can apply for an Imagine America Scholarship at imagine-america.org/applyforscholarships.

Does your organization or school have scholarships available for students? Send scholarship information to Education Reporter Sasha Nelson at snelson@CraigDailyPress.com or call 970-875-1794.