Maple Blues Coffee truck is making its rounds in Craig this weekend

The Maple Blues Coffee truck will serve two events in Craig this weekend, including trick-or-treating downtown on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31.

Maple Blues Coffee/Courtesy photo

Maple Blues Coffee is a local food and beverage truck that takes full advantage of its mobile platform with rotating locations throughout the week, though owner Nikki Robinson will be setting up shop at a few upcoming local events as well.

On Saturday, Oct. 29, Maple Blues will be serving coffee starting at 8 a.m. in the Big O Tires parking lot for its Trunk-or-Treat event. And on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, the shop will start the day at Northwest Colorado Health, and will move to 466 Yampa Ave. around midday to serve the trick-or-treating event downtown.

Robinson, who has been roasting her own coffee in Moffat County and selling products online since 2020, offers all of the specialty hot drinks of a storefront coffee shop including lattes, macchiatos, americanos and chai tea. For anyone wanting something cold and refreshing, Maple Blues also serves frappuccinos, lotus energy drinks, infused Red Bulls, and cold brew coffee.

“I do all of the roasting myself, so all of the coffee is made by me,” Robinson said, adding that the shop also serves cinnamon rolls, personal pizzas, and other snacks.

Being a mobile business, Robinson said, allows her to pack up and move to a different location rather than just closing up for the day, once it slows down at one of her regular spots.

Of course, it’s not a small feat to get everything packed up and move to another spot and Robinson said it’s great when she can stay in one location for the whole day. But right now she is taking advantage of being mobile and working to understand where the demand is throughout the day.

In the mornings, Robinson has been working at established locations throughout the week and said she likes to keep her afternoons more free flowing so she can reach more customers.

Maple Blues is currently doing the follow rotation throughout the week:

Monday – Northwest Colorado Health at 745 Russell St.

Tuesday – Colorado Northwestern Community College 2801 West Ninth St.

Wednesday – Moffat County Sheriff’s Office at 800 W. First St.

Thursday – Memorial Regional Hospital at 750 Hospital Loop

On Fridays and in the free flowing afternoons, Robinson said that she gravitates toward high-traffic areas like the Murdochs or Walmart parking lots, and the parking lot next to Gathered Grace in downtown Craig at 466 Yampa Ave.

Maple Blues also keeps Fridays open for local events and location requests.

Maple Blues also doesn’t have a set closing time, but customers can get up-to-date info and hours on the shop’s Facebook page . To learn more about Maple Blues Coffee, or shop Robinson’s coffee selection, visit MapleBluesCoffee.com .