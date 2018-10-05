Many tickets issued for traffic violations : On the Record — Thursday, Oct. 4

Craig Police Department

Thursday, Oct. 4

2:19 a.m. At Craig City Park, officers with the Craig Police Department issued a warning ticket to a driver for violating park hours.

10:41 a.m. At Breeze Street Park, animal control officers impounded two dogs at large.

1:15 p.m. On the 800 block of First Street, a resident turned in a child's motorized scooter. Officers booked the scooter as found property.

1:56 p.m. On the 500 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a residential alarm and found nothing was wrong.

Recommended Stories For You

5:28 p.m. On the 700 block of Stout Street, a caller reported receiving a scam phone call asking for money.

6:25 p.m. At the intersection of Ninth and Ranney streets, officers issued a written warning to a driver for speeding.

8:40 p.m. At the intersection of Victory Way and Steele Street, officers issued a warning ticket for a traffic violation.

9:18 p.m. On the 3400 block of Essex Court, a caller reported a possible disturbance. When officers investigated, they learn the caller wanted an officer there to maintain the peace while they collected their property.

10:33 p.m. On U.S. Highway 40, officers issued a summons to a juvenile driver for failing to signal and having no insurance. The juvenile's parents were contacted.

10:36 p.m. At the intersection of Fourth and Taylor streets, officers issued a warning ticket to a driver for a traffic violation.