Mandatory parent meeting July 31 for Moffat County fall sports

The Moffat County High School athletics department is already looking ahead to the fall season.

Registration is currently available online at moffatcounty-ar.rschooltoday.com for MCHS students interested in football, volleyball, cross country, boys soccer or boys golf. Athletes must be registered and have a verified physical examination before participating in any teams.

MCHS will host a mandatory parents meeting at 6:30 p.m. July 31 for parents of athletes in all sports, including football, boys soccer, cross country, boys golf and volleyball.

Information regarding new requirements from Colorado High School Activities Association will be part of the meeting.

Fall sports teams will officially begin practices the first week of August leading up to the 2018-19 school year.

For more information, call 970-824-7036.