Mandatory chronic wasting disease testing for Colorado deer hunters

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be conducting a mandatory chronic wasting disease testing during the 2018 hunting season, according to a Friday news release from the agency.

This is an effort to continue collecting more information about the disease and how it affects deer herds. Voluntary and mandatory sampling is important for data collection on this disease that impacts long-term health of deer herds according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife release.

Starting on the first week of October, CPW will send out letters to Colorado rifle season buck hunters who have been selected for a mandatory chronic wasting disease testing. About 31 game management maps are included in the letter.

The parks and wildlife department is also notifying hunters other changes this year related to the CWD samples and CWD-positive test results. The purpose of the changes is to make the CWD submission and testing program more efficient and cost effective.

The changes are:

• CPW will no longer refunding license fees to hunters that harvested a CWD positive animal. This change brings CPW in line with other state’s CWD regulations and helps ensure the testing program will have funding moving forward.

Recommended Stories For You

• CPW will not offer replacement antlerless license for the same species as the one harvested.

• Hunters whose deer tested positive for CWD will get a letter mailed to them by CPW explaining what they currently know about the disease, disposal recommendations and, public health information. Online resources will be provided for additional information. Hunters with a positive CWD-positive animal will be notified by phone and email.

• CPW will still reimburse costs incurred from processing a CWD-positive animal. The standard rate will be up to $100 for animals non-commercially processed and up to $200 for deer and elk that are commercially processed. The maximum reimbursement for commercial processing moose is $250.

More information about CWD and this year’s mandatory sample will be available on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website at http://www.cpw.state.co.us/CWD.