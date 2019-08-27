Man, woman identified, arrested after burglary: On the Record — Aug. 23 to 26

Craig Police Department

Friday, Aug. 23

7:21 a.m. On the 600 block of Hockett Circle, police in Craig responded to an animal complaint. Community service officers gave a caller information on how to get rid of a skunk in a trap. Craig community service officers responded to at least five additional animal complaint calls Friday.

11:35 a.m. At Loaf ‘N Jug, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. A citation was issued to at least one driver and a report taken.

1:10 p.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Colorado Street, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call. Craig police said they recovered a bicycle and booked it into evidence for safekeeping.

3:46 p.m. On the 500 block of First Avenue, police in Craig responded to an unattended death call. Craig police said they found nothing suspicious.

4:30 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a civil problem call.

5:30 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a domestic violence call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 48 calls for service Friday.

Saturday, Aug. 24

1:03 a.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Fourth Avenue westbound, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

11:46 a.m. On the 70 block of Old Stage Road, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A resident reported a burglary, so police took a report after discovering currency had been stolen.

12:55 p.m. On the 1000 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

2:04 p.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. Craig police said they continue to investigate.

3:59 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a drunk pedestrian call.

4:09 p.m. At City Park, police in Craig responded to a drug violation/incident.

7:14 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 50 calls for service Saturday.

Sunday, Aug. 25

10:20 a.m. At Columbine Apartments, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 20-year-old Craig woman was arrested on a Moffat County warrant.

12:42 p.m. Near the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and A1 Laundry, police in Craig responded to a traffic stop.

1:08 p.m. At the Woodbury Apartments, police in Craig responded to a motorist assist call.

4:02 p.m. On the 400 block of Sage Court, police in Craig responded to an agency assist call.

7:49 p.m. On the 3000 block of Douglas Street, police in Craig responded to a threat call. A 26-year-old Craig man was arrested on charges of violation of a mandatory protection order, stalking while under restraint, violation of a protection order, and harassment.

10:27 p.m. On the 400 block of Elmwood Street, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said a caller reported some credit cards were stolen during a burglary. Upon investigation, Craig police arrested a 29-year-old Craig man on charges of second-degree burglary, identity theft, criminal possession of a financial device, theft, and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device. Police also arrested a 25-year-old Grand Junction woman on charges of second-degree burglary, identity theft, criminal possession of a financial device, theft, and unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 37 calls for service Sunday.

Monday, Aug. 26

7:41 a.m. On the 100 block of Clay Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

9:42 a.m. On the 2000 block of Baker Drive, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call.

12:09 p.m. On the 2000 block of Willow Street, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

1:35 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call.

3:26 p.m. On the 200 block of Colorado State Highway 13, police in Craig responded to a follow up investigation.

3:46 p.m. On the 700 block of Country Club Drive, police in Craig responded to a fraud call.

6:24 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, police in Craig responded to a warrant call. A 51-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of failure to appear.

6:36 p.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property found/recovered call.

7:01 p.m. Near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Breeze Street, police in Craig responded to a welfare check call. A 19-year-old Craig man was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of drugs.

7:12 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Third Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 70 calls for service Monday.

Editor’s note: Due to technical difficulties with a third-party vendor, the Craig Police Department was unable to access some of the above calls and their descriptions.

