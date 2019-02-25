Man who fled, engaged in standoff with police on Highway 40 now facing multiple felony charges

A Grand County man initially wanted on a misdemeanor charge of assault is now facing multiple felony charges after fleeing from law enforcement on Saturday near Granby.

Karl Scott Kolb, 36, has been charged with two felony counts of vehicular eluding creating risk of injury, two felony counts of violating bail bond conditions and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment following his arrest for eluding deputies of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office and engaging in a nearly two-hour standoff with law enforcement, leading to the closure of Highway 40.

An arrest warrant for Kolb was issued Friday, Feb. 22 related to an alleged incident of assault involving the man. Kolb has also had numerous past run-ins with law enforcement related to burglary, theft and protection order violations.

Grand County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Hines said, at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, he witnessed Kolb pass by him traveling eastbound on Highway 40 just outside the town of Hot Sulphur Springs, according to a warantless arrest probable cause statement filed Sunday in Grand County Court. Hines indicated he was advised the previous day that Kolb had an active warrant.

Hines, along with Grand County Deputy Colin Casey, attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but, according to Hines, Kolb failed to yield and began to flee at speeds in excess of 100 mph.

According to the statement, Kolb continued traveling at high speeds and passing vehicles in no-passing zones as he traveled on the highway towards Granby.

Grand County Undersheriff Wayne Schafer told Sky-Hi News on Monday that a high-speed pursuit of Kolb was suspended due to the condition of the roads and Kolb’s reckless driving. Instead, deputies were ordered to shut down the pursuit and continued in Kolb’s path at normal speeds.

At milepost 208, about six miles from where Kolb had first passed Hines, deputies spotted his vehicle off the road in a ditch.

Hines discovered that Kolb had exited his vehicle, climbed about 50 yards up a nearby hillside and hid behind a rock outcropping, according to the statement. It was noted that Hines did not pursue Kolb on foot as he was unsure if the man was armed.

Notably distraught, Kolb told Hines that he had a knife and that he didn’t want to go back to jail, according to the statement. Additional law enforcement arrived at the scene and drew their weapons as Hines attempted to calm the man.

Both lanes of the highway were then closed to traffic.

After further negotiation, Hines was able to convince Kolb to walk back down the hill, and he showed Hines that he had no other weapons on his person.

Kolb told Hines that if he could have his phone, he would come down the hill. Officers then gave Kolb his phone, which he used to contact his father, but refused to drop his knife and surrender.

At that point, according to the statement, due to his refusal to cooperate, the decision was made to take Kolb into custody. Several officers on the scene, including Hines, jumped over a fence that Kolb was standing behind. Kolb then placed the knife to his wrist and continued back up the hill.

Sgt. Chad Yurich then deployed a 40 mm less-lethal exact impact round, but missed. Another was deployed by Winter Park-Fraser Police Cmdr. Donnie Ransom and it struck Kolb in his left thigh from about 20 yards. Kolb then began walking towards the rocks and climbed to the top, according to the statement, continuing to hold his knife and phone.

Following further exchange with Hines, Kolb ultimately threw his knife to the ground and walked back to the highway. He was taken into custody and transported to the Grand County Jail.

Both lanes of Highway 40 were reopened shortly after 7 p.m.

A bond for Kolb’s release was set at $20,000, but he remained in the Grand County Jail as of Monday. It is not yet known if Kolb has retained legal counsel.

The warrant issued Friday for Kolb’s arrest came after law enforcement responded Feb. 21 to a report of an assault on the 100-block of County Road 649 in Grand Lake.

A sheriff’s deputy interviewed a man at the address who said Kolb had attacked him, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant filed with 14th Judicial District Court. The man complained that he was in pain and had visible blood on his head. The man told the officer that Kolb had hit him in the head, causing him to lose consciousness, and, when he came to, Kolb was kicking and stomping him on the ground.

When the officer contacted Kolb via telephone, he indicated that he had been in Summit County all day and did not know anything about the assault.